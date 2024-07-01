Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Helping Pass on Valuable Knowledge to Younger DEs
Las Vegas Raiders veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby has become one of the best pass rushers in the National Football League. He is unquestionably one of the best defensive ends in the league, which is evident in nearly every game he plays. He has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2019.
Crosby has spent the last few seasons solidifying himself as one of the best defensive ends on the field. Now, he has begun passing on some of the knowledge he has gained from his time in the league to the next group of up-and-coming defensive ends around the league.
For the last eight offseasons, linebacker Von Miller has gathered the best pass rushers from around the league for a workshop amongst defensive ends and interior defensive linemen. As the event has grown, more and more top pass rushers from across the league have joined Miller to help other pass rushers get better and better themselves.
Miller has enlisted the likes of Crosby and defensive end Cam Jordan, amongst others, to help conduct his camp. However, more importantly, Miller who is entering his 14th season in the league, has tasked Crosby and other younger but talented defensive ends to take more of a leadership role in the annual gathering.
“Von hit me up after the last summit last year,” Crosby said at this year's event. “He just came to me and was like, “We’re doing it in Vegas. You’re becoming one of the best in the world, I want you to take this over, in a way. Not just me, but at the end of the day, be a part of building it. Those guys are in year 13,14 now. They want someone younger to come in and continue to help build this with them. So, I look at it as a collaborative thing. It was a no-brainer for me. I didn’t even second-guess or question it.”
Crosby, who began attending the Sack Summit as a participant, has become one of the leaders. He said his favorite part of the summit is getting together with other talented defensive linemen from around the league to improve the relationship between defensive linemen across the league and to improve their respective games.
“I think it's just the camaraderie,” Crosby said. “Getting everybody in the same room and sharing knowledge. You’ve got some of the best dudes in the world all in one room. There’s nothing more you have to say. So, you’re just learning and growing that brotherhood at the end of the day, and everyone is trying to improve.”
