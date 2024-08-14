Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on Advice He Gives Players Trying to Make the Roster
For rookies, the NFL is a whole new world. For others, it just may be another year of trying to make an NFL roster.
At training camp, all the players know what it is all about. The offseason and training camp is very important for players who know they are outside looking in to make the final 53-man roster at the end of camp.
The Raiders have a very interesting situation on both sides of the ball. The offense and defense both have young players making an important impact on the team. The Raiders went with a youth movement this offseason, and since the young players have been showing they could play, the team has not had to make any non-injury-related moves in camp so far.
It is a huge help that the Raiders also have some of, if not the best, players at their respective positions. This helps rookies and younger players tremendously. They get valuable feedback on things they could do better and are able to witness what the best do each day.
On the defensive line, you have one of the best defensive players in the league in All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who the Raiders added in the offseason. Defensive players get to see these two work every day.
Crosby and Wilkins also help the other players get better and answer any questions they have.
"Dominating the little details, and that is going to lead to bigger things," Crosby told reporters on Tuesday. "So I just try to preach that to the young guys. Just focus on your technique and focus on what you need to focus on. Not having your eyes in the backfield as a defensive end. It sounds so simple, but is something that a lot of guys struggle with. Especially, early on in their careers. Your eyes are right, your hands are right, your feet, pad level and your get-off is on point. That is going to lead you to great things, and it is going to take you to plays. If you are chasing plays, you are typically not going to make as much as you would want. So yeah. That is really what I would just you know, been preaching to the guys."
