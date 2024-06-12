Raiders DE Maxx Crosby's Connection with Defensive Line Coach a Special One
The Las Vegas Raiders have built a defense expected to be one of the best in the National Football League this season. The unit was already talented, but the addition of former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins has arguably given the Raiders one of the league's best defensive lines.
Veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby told reporters on Tuesday that Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard has challenged the unit this offseason.
"Yeah, Robbie's [Rob Leonard] has been incredible,” Crosby said. “He challenges us every day. He doesn't coach anybody – he coaches people different, but he doesn't shy away from coaching. You know what I mean? That's what I think is most important.
“Nowadays, there's a lot of guys that feel like they are too big to be coached and things like that, and, it's my way or no way. Rob is a guy that can relate to us. He played Division I football, he's been around a lot of great players, and people have his respect in our room. So, it's a collaborative group; he walks in there, and we have, I mean, we have the biggest D-line group I think we've ever had.”
Crosby said there's a different vibe in the defensive line room this season.
“We have like 18 guys with some ridiculous, got like four coaches now in there. It feels like everybody wants to be in the D-line room at all times,” he said. “So, it's a special group, and it starts with him. And I think he's done an incredible job, and he just pushes us in every single way. He knows what everybody wants, and you got to have real relationships with the players to be able to talk to him a certain way and I think that's what he does a great job of doing.”
Crosby noted his connection with Leonard started early.
“Yeah, for instance, when he first got hired, he took the time to get in a Zoom call. It was me, him, and Rob Marinelli, and like, usually a coach, coaches don't do stuff like that,” Crosby said.” It's like, no, this is my way. He got in the meeting with him, and we chopped it up for an hour, and we talked football.
“And I thought that was super cool just because it shows like, even as a coach, he's still constantly learning, and that's why me and Robbie have a real relationship. It's not like just coach-type stuff; it's real life, and that's what I feel like why guys respect him so much. I think Marinelli was the same exact way. It was much more than just a coach, you have a real relationship with guys like that."
