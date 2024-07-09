Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Shares Admiration for the Las Vegas Aces Star
The Las Vegas Raiders have prioritized building upon the culture created after they fired Josh McDaniels last season. After a rocky relationship with the former coaching staff, the Raiders players began to improve on the field after bonding through an up-and-down first half of the season. The team's adversity helped build a bond that carried the team through the rest of the season.
After Coach Antonio Pierce took over, the players and coaching staff began spending more time together off the field, which undoubtedly contributed to the team’s improvement over the second half of last season. A few of the coaches mentioned earlier in the offseason that this has still been the case.
This was evident after multiple Raiders attended the Las Vegas Aces 105-84 victory over the Dallas Wings. The Raiders supported the local Women’s National Basketball Association’s back-to-back champions in a highly contested game well into the second half.
The Raiders have one of the best players at his position on their roster, veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. The well-respected Raiders took a moment after the game to pay respect to arguably the best player in the WNBA, A’Ja Wilson.
“She’s incredible,” Crosby told Paloma Villicana of Fox5 Las Vegas after Wilson became the Aces’ franchise leading scorer. “Obviously, she’s my favorite player, but just seeing what she does is incredible. You know, she’s averaging like 27 this year, coming off back-to-back MVPs, I believe.
“She's incredible. Huge fan. We're friends. You know, I enjoy staying connected with her and just seeing how she does it because she's the best at what she does. So, yeah, I'm always rooting for A’ja, and, you know, she's got me in her corner for sure.”
Crosby was close. Wilson won her first MVP in 2020 and her second in 2022. Wilson also is the front-runner for this year’s MVP award. If she were to win her third MVP award, she would become one of less than five WNBA players to do so.
She would also have won three MVP awards in her first seven seasons in the league. This would make Wilson, like Crosby, undoubtedly one of the best of all time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.