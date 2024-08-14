Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Still Looking for Improvement Along Defensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defensive lines in the National Football League this season, primarily because of the talent on its defensive line.
Veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby said the defensive line is all about competition.
“The D-line, as a whole, we have such a big group, it’s crazy,” Crosby said on Monday. “I think we have 18 guys. We have four coaches in there, too. It's like a party in our room every day. We’re super competitive. We have a mini hoop, [we’re] getting competitive on that. Every single day is a competition.”
Crosby noted that while the defensive line is one of the largest units on the team, it is still a tight-knit group. He says he has enjoyed watching the group's competitive nature emerge over the last few weeks and listed multiple players he has seen grow from this offseason.
“Just having a big group like that, you get to see the young guys,” Crosby said. “People haven't said much about Noah Shannon, but that dude is a baller. He’s showing up every single day and improving. Guys like RJ Stone [Ron Stone], J-Rob [Janarius Robinson], Tyree [Wilson].
“All these guys are focusing on improving every day. You see the competition. We’re all real close at the end of the day, but it's the National Football League. There’s only a certain amount of jobs available and everybody is fighting for that. We’re a real tight-knit group, but at the end of the day, we know what we’re fighting for. It's real cool being on the other side and seeing the young guys go at it.”
Crosby has proven himself through his productive play over the last few seasons. The veteran defensive lineman is one of the best in the league because of his consistent production. He is now at the point in his career where his impact on the game goes beyond just his performance on game day.
Crosby can motivate and pass on the lessons he learned while rising to the top. The Raiders have one of the best defensive lines in the league; it will undoubtedly depend on Crosby’s leadership in more ways than one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.