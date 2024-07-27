Raiders DE Tyree Wilson's Move to the Interior Will Help Maximize His Talent and the Defensive Line's
When the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive lineman Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, they did so with the understanding that it would take some time for the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman to adjust to the National Football League. Not only was Wilson recovering from an injury, but he was also transitioning from playing against collegiate offensive linemen, who he routinely dominated, to offensive linemen on the professional level who were just as big, strong, and athletic as him. Naturally, it would take time for the rookie to adjust.
While his ramp-up period took longer than most, including Wilson, would have liked, the talented defensive lineman eventually began to put together strong performances around the halfway point of last season. However, Wilson’s play improved once Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham moved Wilson to the defensive line's interior.
Wilson, who had experience playing on the interior defensive line in college, thrived after the move. So did the defense as a whole. It is no coincidence that the Raiders' defense began to ascend once Wilson was moved to the interior. Graham credits Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard for his work with the defensive line and Wilson’s development.
"Well, the moving the defensive end inside, that's always been a part of just like for any rookie edge rusher, both for myself and for Robbie Leonard, who's our D-line coach who does a great job,” Graham said. “It teaches them to use their hands because they're dealing with the more immediate block from the guard or the center, so I thought that was really critical to Tyree's [Wilson] development that's going to help him out on the edge.
“I've told you before, we utilize that before in the past, the different spots I've been, so that was good. And then, with the whole offseason, he's doing what everybody else is doing. I don't want to single him out, but they're all working hard. They've got a great kinship or camaraderie going on that D-line room, and it's infectious, and it's spreading throughout the defense, and you always feel those guys out there on the field whether you hear him or you feel him. It's a beautiful thing to see."
