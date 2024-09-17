Raiders' Defense Has a Chance to Dominate vs. Panthers
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to pick up their second win of the season as they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium.
And honestly, the Panthers need some kind of welcome. Not much has gone well for them this season.
The Panthers are 0-2 on the season, playing poorly on both sides of the ball. However, their offense has been especially bad.
First-year Coach Dave Canales’ offense has not performed well after he engineered an excellent Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing game. The offense was so bad, in fact, that the Panthers made the tough decision to bench former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young.
Young had been downright putrid for the Panthers this season, completing just 55 percent of his passes for 245 yards and three interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner did not even throw a touchdown.
The Panthers are moving forward with veteran Andy Dalton this season. He has been a solid, productive quarterback throughout his career.
However, Dalton’s best football is behind him, so this game could be a chance for Patrick Graham’s defense to dominate.
The Raiders did a nice job against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half on Sunday. Linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive end Maxx Crosby made crucial plays that eventually led to a Raiders victory.
Against a lesser offense, the Raiders’ stars have a chance to make even more plays and give their own offense more chances to score.
Nothing has gone right for the Panthers' offense this season. The Raiders have faced more talented offenses than Carolina’s, and this is the first game at home for the Silver and Black in front of a crowd hungry to watch their favorite team.
The Raiders will lean on their defense to win them several games this season. This should be one of those games.
There are not too many offensive threats on this Panthers team, but Adam Thielen may be one of them. The 34-year-old receiver could find a new spark with Dalton at quarterback. The Raiders’ secondary should not underestimate the juice the old man might still have.
This game is a chance for the Raiders to gain some serious momentum. While they are playing a bad team, it could build back the mojo the team needs to go on a run.
