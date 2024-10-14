Raiders' Defense in a Very Familiar Position
The Las Vegas Raiders came into the season knowing their offense would be a work in progress and their defense would have to lead the way.
The Raiders started the season with a new starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, and a new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. This only furthered the belief that the Raiders' offense needed time to gel.
However, through the season’s first six games, the Raiders' offense looks much worse than just an offense working through learning a new offense. The Raiders' offense has shown promise at different points in each game but has also shown the uncanny ability to shoot itself in the foot at the worst moments.
This has led to the Raiders’ defense shouldering much more of the load than the depleted unit can handle. The Raiders’ defense is missing multiple starters and has routinely been put in unfavorable situations by the team’s offense this season. The defense holds on as long as it can, waiting for the offense to figure things out, yet they seldom do.
It happened again on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense was within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter but failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities the defense gave them.
Over the offseason, many within the Raiders organization, including General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce, insisted this year’s Raiders team was different from last year’s. However, the team finds itself in a highly similar situation to the one it was in last season.
It is a situation where the offense fails to sustain drives. This leaves the defense on the field to contain the opposing offense for as long as possible until the Raiders offense makes a backbreaking mistake that finally puts the defense in such an unfavorable situation that it gives up a score.
Football is a team game, and teams that play complementary football usually win the game. Teams that play complimentary football the most and most consistently go to the playoffs with a shot at winning a Super Bowl.
A playoff berth is the furthest thing from the Raiders’ minds right now, as they are currently sitting at 2-4 on the season. However, it is still early. If the Raiders can fix their mistakes and do so in a hurry, anything is possible.
