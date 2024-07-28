Raiders Defense is Bringing the Energy vs the Offense at Training Camp
After Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce took over in the middle of last season, the Raiders defense was one of the best in the NFL. A lot of credit has to go to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as well. Patrick Graham has shown what this defense is capable of in the upcoming season.
The Raiders defense has taken as the momentum from last season into the whole off season and now training camp. Now with an improved defensive line they look to be the best they can. They are showing it so far in training camp.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed what he has seen from the Raiders defense in week one of training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast,".
"This defense is really rockus. They are loud and proud. They are talkers. They eat... They are just big wide eye looking for prey. We saw that all through OTAs, all though camps. And quite frankly last year, after AP took over... This offense now has come in with a chip on their shoulders. And when they scored and they have done something right, they get loud, and they are tripping back at the defense. I am liking it. AP talked about it. He is liking it. It is competitive. And the offense is tired of everyone talk about, can you win in spite of the offense. There is an edge there," said Carpenter Sr.
The Raiders defensive knowns what they need to do to be the best defensive unit in the upcoming season. This Raiders defense will benefit there offense because they are going against some of the best defensive players in the NFL. And the defense gets to play against star receiver Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Both sides will benefit from each other. And now they are excited what they could do against the teams they are going up against.
Raiders will finally put on the pads next week in training camp. That will give us more of an idea what side of the ball is winning in practice. The players and coaches are ready.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.