Raiders' Defense is Putting in the Work This Offseason
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders had a respectable defense through the first half.
However, after firing Josh McDaniels, the Raiders' defense went from respectable to one of the better defenses in the National Football League, finishing the season ranked ninth in scoring defense. By the end of last season, the Raiders defense had shown considerable improvement from the previous season.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco added former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins earlier this offseason to a defense that returned all its starters, minus the position Wilkins was signed to fill. Entering this season, the Raiders are expected to have one of the best defenses in the league.
The Raiders have arguably the most talented and deepest defensive lines. It is a line that contains Maxx Crosby, John Jenkins, Malcolm Koonce and Wilkins. The line also includes Adam Butler and Tyree Wilson, last year’s seventh-overall pick in the NFL Draft. While the secondary could still use more depth, the Raiders cornerbacks unit features Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones, both of whom played well last season. Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps each quietly had productive seasons as well.
While the Raiders' defense is undoubtedly talented from top to bottom, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said it is vital that the defense continues to work hard this offseason to solidify their expected rise to one of the best in the league. While the expectations for the Raider's defense are undoubtedly positive, it means nothing if they are unable to prove it on the field.
"Put in the work,” Graham said. “Put in the work, keep extending the goal a little bit each day. I know all the guys talk about one percent each day. That's what we've got to do. Just put in the work, keep pushing that line forward a little bit more, and we'll see how the chips fall. But that's the most important thing, and thankfully, we have a bunch of guys on the team who are high achievers. I like to think of myself as someone that wants to achieve high goals, and we set those goals, and we do what we've got to do to try to accomplish them."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.