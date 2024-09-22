Raiders Defense Looking for Any Possible Edge in Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders have a coaching staff filled with many coaches with plenty of years of coaching experience around the National Football League.
One of those coaches is Marvin Lewis, who spent many years coaching newly-named Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Andy Dalton. Raiders defense coordinator Patrick Graham said Lewis’ presence is always valuable but especially this week.
"We're in the business of gathering information. It's been very useful,” Graham said. “It's been very useful to talk to him, like pick his brain. So, like what are some of his favorite plays, because you think a veteran quarterback is going to have a little say in what he wants to run for, third down, two minute, things of that nature, red area. So, were there any go-to plays he had? What did he struggle with? So, going through that process, that's always useful. We're always trying to gather information to make the best decision how to deploy our guys out there."
Graham also noted the importance of the defense’s continued development, especially younger players on the roster. The Raiders know if they want to be as successful as possible, it will come down to their defense playing as well as they possibly can every Sunday, as they are undoubtedly the team’s most significant strength.
Graham knows the players' development is equally, if not more, important than any inside information on an opponent one their coaches can give.
"The mental development is always, for young players, we're always looking for that,” Graham said. “That's why I tell you guys we’re teachers, and we're trying to develop them mentally and emotionally. AJ [Niebel] and those guys do a good job of developing them physically. We're trying to work on their motor mechanics in terms of how we coach them.
"Football position, that's going to be critical, especially the first quarter of the season. There's a lot of bad football that goes on out there probably because of the penalties or poor football position, poor eyes, poor base, and we're trying to improve all that right now as we start to really hone in on our fundamentals of live football, so we can take that throughout the season."
