Raiders' Defense Preparing to Face One of the Best Quarterbacks in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road for the second consecutive week and face another one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
After falling short against Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 1, the Silver and Black will hit the road again, this time to face John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens.
The Raiders' defense played well against the Chargers, keeping the team in the game, while the Raiders’ offense struggled to be productive. For the Raiders to have a chance in Week 2, they will need another impressive performance from their defense, this time for the entire game.
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the Raiders’ defense will be prepared for the challenge.
“Yeah, he's definitely as good as it gets, as dynamic as it gets,” Wilkins said. “The definition of a dual threat. He presents a great challenge to any defense in this league. So, I'm sure the coaches will work hard. Pat [Graham] will work hard to get a good game plan together, so that way we can try and limit some of those things that he does. But even then, it's different when you still got to go against him. But I believe in our guys, and I believe in our coaches and our scheme. So, we’re going to rebound and lock in and do what we got to do this week to try to put ourselves in the best position.”
While the Ravens undoubtedly have one of the best quarterbacks and offenses in the league, Wilkins believes the Raiders have the players, especially on defense, to contend with the Ravens. He said the unit must be prepared for a mentally and physically challenging game on Sunday.
"Yeah, I think we can definitely do it,” Wilkins said. “We have the guys to do it. We have the leadership, we have everything you want to be able to do it and just continue to put a good product out there each and every week. It's just the conditioning to be able to sustain it, drive after drive, no matter what the situation is, where the ball ends up, any of that. No matter how many times we've got to go there, both mental, physical conditioning and just staying even keeled. And I thought we just did a good job of kind of next play, not flinching, not blinking, and just kept playing ball. So, that was definitely good to see, and it's encouraging moving forward."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.