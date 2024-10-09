Raiders Defense's Struggles in This Area Will Continue to be Tested Throughout the Season
One of the worst things about having a bad game is not only losing but the fact that subpar play is now out there for future opponents to pick apart in the film room. Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled to do much of anything right after the game to get away.
The Broncos attacked the Raiders with a quick pass game and well-timed runs, straining an already shorthanded Ravens team. The Raiders’ defense could not as the game went on.
"Well, I think every team is going to get into quick rhythm,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. “You want to get your quarterback off to a fast start and having completions, and that slows down the pass rush as well.
“So, I think it all ties in, the pass rush, the coverage tightened up, and again, at the end of the day, it's either batting the ball down like we've done a couple of times or when a guy catches the ball, either we're there to make a play on the ball or get him on the ground."
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce reiterated that the defense needed to improve its tackling. Sunday against the Broncos, normally dependable Raiders player failed to play up to their capabilities.
Multiple Raiders defenders failed to tackle Broncos receivers and running backs numerous times, leading to more significant gains for the Broncos' defense as the game continued. Pierce was unhappy with the unit’s performance on Sunday against the Broncos.
"Yeah, tackling has to improve,” Pierce said. “I mean, there was, again, late in that game, especially, probably like late third quarter, fourth quarter, you saw some guys slipping off tackles. You’ve got to grab cloth. It's all good, punch at the ball. Everybody talks about it, but the most important thing is getting the ball carrier on the ground."
The Raiders' loss to the Broncos was undoubtedly a tough one. They were well on their way to winning until an awful turnover by Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw away any progress the Raiders had made up to that point.
Pierce and his coaching staff have many things to work on over the next few weeks. This is especially true because of all the injuries to the unit. Raiders Defense Coordinator Patrick Graham must get creative over the next few weeks.
