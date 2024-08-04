Raiders' Defense Set Up For the Long Run
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the better defensive teams in the league during the second half of the 2023 season.
They are looking to maintain that momentum during the entire 2024 season so they can give themselves a better shot at making the postseason. They will have a chance as long as the Raiders’ defense is competitive.
An intriguing element about the Raiders’ defense is that it is expected to be good not only in 2024 but also in the near future. Because of investments on that side of the ball, the Raiders have set themselves up nicely.
Of their 11 starters, six are 26 years old or younger. They have also brought in several important depth pieces on rookie contracts. The foundation of the Raiders’ defense is set for years to come, so they should continue to be one of the best units in the league in the next couple of seasons.
That, of course, starts with Maxx Crosby. While Crosby will be 27 once the season begins, he is just entering his prime and should be one of the best defensive players in the league for a long time. Crosby sets the tone for the defense. They go as he goes, which should always be far.
The Raiders have a pair of young defensive ends, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson, who have a lot of intrigue. Koonce is 26 years old and coming off the best season of his career, while Wilson, 24, had a shaky start to his rookie season but showed he could be a long-term piece for the team.
Las Vegas's secondary is particularly young. The oldest player in that group is 29-year-old Brandon Facyson, who should provide important depth. Other than that, Jack Jones, Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, M.J. Devonshire, Trey Taylor, Chris Smith II, and Decamerion Richardson are all still on rookie contracts.
The Raiders are set to begin the 2024 season in just over a month, where they will impose their will defensively on every team they play.
They should be able to do that for years to come because of the long-term investments they have made.
