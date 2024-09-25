Raiders' Defense Struggles Despite Robert Spillane’s Consistency
As the Las Vegas Raiders reflect on their Week 3 loss, it is important to find positives. Although there were few positives for Raider Nation to view at Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers, one of the takeaways is the effort from Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.
Spillane finished as the leading tackler during Sunday's game with 11 combined tackles highlighted by a sack, which was the first sack of his season. For a defense that was praised early, it is safe to say Raider Nation and all of the National Football League fans were stunned by the outcome and the quality it came in.
Having home-field advantage, facing a veteran quarterback who was making his first start of the season in Andy Dalton and using momentum from the week prior when facing the league's reigning Most Valuable Player in Lamar Jackson, the Raiders' defense as a unit underperformed.
The heart and soul of this 2024 Raiders team was predicted to be this defense. With elite playmakers at each level of the defense, it is crucial Las Vegas learns from this game and does so quickly.
One of the main learning tools is finding consistency. That is what Head Coach Antonio Pierce wants to see from individuals and the collective defense.
“One thing I have always said and spoken to you gentlemen about and ladies is being consistent,“ Pierce said.
Consistency is a motto and standard Pierce wants to set for not only his staff but every other person on this team. From the rookies, veterans, coaches, medical staff and all the other important aspects of the team, consistency has to be key.
Although there is always room for improvement, especially playing middle linebacker anchoring the defense, Spillane has been as consistent as they come. In all three games this season, he has led the team in tackles. 10 in week one and 11 in the past two games.
There are some plays this season in which Spillane has missed tackles, got redirected while trying to shed a block and allowed catches in his coverage zone, but overall, he consistently is out there making tackles and giving great effort for his team and head coach.
If the Raiders' defense needs to lock in and get consistent, watching tape on Spillane throughout this season is a good place to start. Doing so will help prove that the last game against the Panthers was a mistake that will not happen again.
