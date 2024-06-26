Raiders' Defensive Line Has a Chance to Be Special
The Las Vegas Raiders ended last season with one of the best defenses in the National Football League, finishing ninth in the league in scoring defense. However, the Raiders' defense did not make the jump from good to being on the cusp of great until the second half of the season.
This coming season, the Raiders’ defense plans to be one of the best in the league from the first week through the last week, which they hope will be sometime in the playoffs. Las Vegas returns nearly all of its starters from last season. The only change that was made was along the defensive line.
General Manager Tom Telesco added one of the best available players in free agency by signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Wilkins joins a talented defensive line that includes veteran linemen Maxx Crosby, John Jenkins and Malcolm Koonce. Adding Wilkins to a defensive line that was a significant part of the defense’s success last season gives the Raiders arguably the best defensive line in the league.
That is before considering that the Raiders also have last year’s seventh-overall draft pick Tyree Wilson, veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler and Janarius Robinson. Not only do the Raiders have arguably the best defensive line, but they also have arguably the deepest.
Raiders’ defensive line coach Rob Leonard said it is one of the best defensive lines he has ever coached and enjoys coaching the unit daily.
"Every day,” Leonard said. “It's one of the best groups I've been around in 12 years. It's a lot of fun, but what's crazy is it's the same group plus him from last year. So, last year, I remember what people were saying as well going into the season. John Jenkins and Adam Butler were like camp bodies, you know what I'm saying? And then you add a guy that they're familiar with. It's a lot of fun to come work every day."
Leonard said Wilkins’ addition will be significant. The combination of Wilkins and Crosby gives the Raiders’ defensive line two veterans who have earned the right to help establish the standard after years of productive play in the league.
“Everything, everything. In terms of like creating a standard, [Wilkins] and 98 [Maxx Crosby] -- this is one of the groups that what makes this special is you're building a team, not just a group of talent,” Leonard said. “So, their traits, their personalities all play off each other. They balance each other really well, which creates infectious energy, and it's a lot of fun."
