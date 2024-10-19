Raiders' Defensive Strengths Could Show vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road. They need a victory to avoid dropping to 2-5.
The Raiders need a win in the worst way. If they fall to three games under .500, the season could very well be lost. The vibes are already not good around this team, and a third straight loss will make them far worse.
However, the Rams are struggling with injuries and will be without several key players in this game, including multiple offensive line starters and star wide receiver Puka Nacua.
The status of their other star receiver, Cooper Kupp, is also up in the air. The Rams would benefit from having him back for this game after he was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 2.
However, if Kupp cannot go, the Rams will have to use a depleted receiver room that has not helped them win many games this season.
That would play directly into Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad’s strengths. The Raiders have been one of the most efficient secondaries in the league this season, allowing just 186.2 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL.
While Rams Coach Sean McVay is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to defy father time, not having enough viable passing game options could hurt them.
The Raiders’ secondary has helped the team remain competitive in games despite struggles this season. They should be able to maintain that level of play against a Rams offense that has struggled to move the ball.
The Rams are moving the ball well through the air, ranking 12th in the NFL in passing yards per game. However, the Rams rushing attack has struggled, forcing them to throw the ball more than they would like to.
If they have to throw the ball a lot in this game, the Raiders could take advantage of it. Las Vegas has not forced many turnovers this season, but this could be the game they make it happen.
The Raiders will be desperate for a win on Sunday. If they pull off a victory as touchdown underdogs, their secondary will play a major role.
