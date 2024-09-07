Raiders' Defensive X-Factors vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Los Angeles Chargers in their first match of the 2024 season.
The Raiders can set the tone in their first game of the year against a division rival, a team starting over with a new head coach and coordinators.
Coach Antonio Pierce knows how important it is for his squad to be aggressive and establish their identity against the Chargers. His squad dropped 63 points on them last year, which resulted in the Chargers firing Brandon Staley.
As Jim Harbaugh takes over, he brings Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman with him. Because of this, their offense could take time to develop.
The Raiders can take advantage of this defensively. They finished as a top unit in the league in the second half of the 2023 season and are looking to do the same for a full season.
So, as the Raiders look to take down the Chargers, which defensive players are the most important?
Let’s break down the top three.
Defensive tackle Adam Butler - Because Roman likes to run the ball a lot, Butler’s skill set as a 3-technique defensive tackle becomes ever so important.
Butler is a good run defender who can also rush the passer on the interior. Christian Wilkins will hold down one of the defensive tackle spots while Butler mans the other.
Butler and the Raiders should be able to take advantage of the Chargers’ interior offensive line. His ability to control the line of scrimmage and rush the passer inside will be crucial.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson - With Malcolm Koonce’s injury, the Raiders will ask a lot of Wilson.
Wilson is finally healthy after a foot injury during his rookie season. The Raiders expect him to take a step forward in his second year with the Silver and Black.
Before Koonce’s injury, Wilson was going to play a reserve role. Now, he will be tasked with having a big impact on the game. The Raiders will need him to set the edge consistently in this one.
Linebacker Robert Spillane - Because of the Chargers’ rushing attack, Spillane’s role as middle linebacker is incredibly important.
Spillane will have to call out offensive formations and communicate them to the defensive line and the secondary. He also must take away the middle of the field, where Justin Herbert will be throwing to Hayden Hurst and his receivers.
Spillane was an excellent communicator for the Raiders in his first season in Las Vegas last year, and he must be that again if the Raiders want to be 1-0 on Sunday evening.
