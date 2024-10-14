Raiders' Divine Deablo Doesn’t Skip a Beat in Return
Divine Deablo was projected to be one of the most important pieces to the Las Vegas Raiders' defense heading into 2024. That projection was accurate as Raider Nation has seen how valuable his presence is when he is or is not in the game.
Deablo had missed the last three games coming into Sunday's game. The Raiders were 1-2 in that span and gave up 34 or more points in two of those games. He was off to a great start as his linebacker play was essential in the comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. However, his play once again was acknowledged Sunday, but unfortunately, there was no victory to come from it.
Deablo's presence was shown as he accounted for six tackles. His highlight of the day was from a big sack he made. The sack was great for Raider Nation, but moving forward this play was something that can be a huge teaching play for the rest of the Raiders defense.
It was second-and-10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers' 46-yard line. The Steelers were ultimately setting up a misdirection trick play. A toss to the running back was then reversed to a tight end who then flipped it back to quarterback Justin Fields. By the time Fields even got the opportunity to show the next plan for the play, Deablo wrapped him up for the sack and pushed him back 13 yards.
That was a huge play for the Raiders because it forced the Steelers out of field goal range and saved the potential for points from the opposing team. These types of plays are the ones the Raiders have to get moving forward to help win games for the rest of the season.
As a leader, he knows this team has potential, but as a collective unit, they need to change some things to change the results on game days.
“We just gotta stop beating ourselves, turnovers, penalties, we beating ourselves at the end of the day,” Deablo said.
Deablo will be looked upon to help correct and fix these mistakes for himself and the overall defense so they can look to end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Rams next week.
