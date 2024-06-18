Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard, Christian Wilkins Reunited
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard might just know defensive tackle's Christian Wilkins better than anyone in the building.
Leonard spent three years on the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff, the first three years of Wilkins' NFL career in Miami. He was Wilkins' assistant defensive line coach during the 2020 season.
Leonard witnessed firsthand Wilkins' rise to one of the best defensive tackles in the league.
The Raiders coach told reporters last week that Wilkins' development was "very similar" to that of his new teammate, defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"In a lot of ways, he [Wilkins] struggled as a rookie, that tank for Tua [Tagovailoa] year in '19 was tough," Leonard said. "It was tough on everybody, it was tough on me as a coach. I know it was tough on him. No different for nine [Tyree Wilson], last year was a tough rookie year, and a lot of like these young defensive linemen coming into their rookie year, especially the guys that are drafted the top of the draft, they have to deal with expectations and all those types of things. He's somebody that can talk him through that process, what he went through, and every year he just kept getting better and better.
"But you can see with these guys, and Christian [Wilkins] will talk about it, like when the light bulb went on. And then in my opinion, they just take ownership and create their own process. It turns into nutrition, it turns into their routine on and off the field. No different than 98 [Crosby]. That's like what it's all about as a coach, seeing that come on, and then when they take ownership of it it's awesome."
Wilkins spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins. Leonard, who as previously mentioned was there for three of those seasons, served as the linebackers coach (2019), assistant defensive line coach (2020) and outside linebackers coach (2021). He then spent the 2022 season as the Baltimore Ravens' outside linebackers coach before becoming the Raiders' defensive line coach last season.
Leonard is entering his 12th season as an NFL coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.