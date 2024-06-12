Raiders DL Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler Have a Bond Built Over Time and in the Trenches
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defensive lines in the National Football League. Las Vegas has spent the last few seasons building their defensive line piece by piece. Adding former Miami Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is expected to take the Raiders' defensive line to the next level.
However, the connection built between the defensive linemen already on the roster will be the heart of the Raiders' defense this season. Raiders veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler have worked well together since Butler’s arrival.
Crosby said he and Butler have helped each other improve and notes it usually takes more time for defensive linemen to build the type of connection they have.
"I feel like, honestly, we have that connection right away,” Crosby told reporters on Tuesday. “It started in the offseason. He got here last April, I believe, and from that day on, we've been locked in. If you watch from week one to week eighteen, it improved and improved, but usually, it takes a lot more time.”
Crosby noted how smart of a player Butler is and how much of an asset Butler is to him personally and to the defense. Crosby, one of the best defensive linemen in the league, feels Butler is underrated as a pass rusher and does not get the attention he should for his ability to win one-on-one matchups.
“And a guy like him, he's a thinker, when you're out on the field with him, he's calling out where they're sliding, calling out protections, things like that,” Crosby said. “And when you have a guy like that on the field, he's nothing but an asset, and he plays hard. And he's a very underrated rusher, he could win those one-on-ones as well.
“So, I love Adam [Butler]. Me and Adam have had a great connection. He's a Texas guy as well. He went to Duncanville. So, our teams played each other in high school. He's a little older than me, but I've known about him for a long time, so when he got here, it was awesome. It's been special ever since."
