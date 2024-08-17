Raiders' DL Will Attack from Everywhere, Not Just Edge
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the top-performing defensive lines in the NFL in 2023.
Maxx Crosby was a menace off the edge as usual, while Malcolm Koonce broke out in his third season opposite him. The Raiders also got great production from Adam Butler and John Jenkins on the interior.
So, what did the Raiders decide to do this offseason? Double down on defensive line production and sign one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins brings an innate run-stopping ability, while he improves as a pass-rusher. He posted a career-high nine and a half sacks last season with the Miami Dolphins.
In the past, the Raiders struggled to produce from any defensive line spot other than Crosby off the edge. In 2022, the Raiders recorded 27 total sacks, which finished near the bottom of the NFL. Crosby was responsible for 12.5 of those.
The Raiders knew they needed to be better in the trenches to win more games. They were much improved in 2023, and they could improve again in 2024.
The biggest reason they can improve in 2024 is because of the continued momentum they built in 2023. The Raiders finally got production from the opposite edge spot, as Koonce showed he could be a long-term member of the team. Having two productive interior linemen helped, too.
Koonce, Butler and Jenkins are all back in 2024, and the team added a Pro Bowl-caliber player. The Raiders should continue to attack offenses from every spot on the defensive line. It will finally not just be Crosby wreaking havoc as a one-man wrecking crew.
While Crosby got help last season, he should have even more this season. Many do not consider the interior defensive line as a place that produces great pass rush, but those opportunities should be available this season because of Wilkins’ skill set.
Tyree Wilson should produce from the edge and the interior, as he showed flashes of being able to do both in his rookie season as he became healthier.
The Raiders will cause problems for offensive linemen from every spot along the defensive line. Many teams do not have this luxury, and it is something the Raiders should be fortunate they do.
