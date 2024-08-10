Raiders’ DL Will Make it Easier for Rest of Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best defensive units in the NFL during the second half of the 2023 season, when they built strong momentum as an organization.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby led a unit that showed incredible growth in the season’s final nine games. The Raiders had an impressive supporting cast around him, as fellow defensive end Malcolm Koonce had a breakout season. Defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins also had productive seasons.
Even after having a great defensive line in 2023 and bringing all those players back, what did the Raiders do?
They brought in a superstar interior defensive lineman.
Christian Wilkins joins the Silver and Black after posting a career-best season with the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders paid big money for Wilkins, sending over $100 million his way.
The Raiders invested more firepower into one of their strongest position groups. The rest of their defense should improve because of it.
The Raiders know that football games are won and lost in the trenches. If the defensive line consistently stops the run and gets pressure on the quarterback, the rest of the defense’s jobs are easy.
Even if they are not doing those things, the defenders behind them should be able to help. Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane are excellent linebackers against the run, and Deablo thrives against the pass.
The defensive line should also be able to do things on the field that will not appear on the stat sheet. Wilkins taking double-team blocks and allowing a linebacker or safety to blitz through the open hole is something that can create match-up problems for an offense.
A lot is riding on second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson’s shoulders, as he is expected to be a major contributor with a fully healthy sophomore season. If he can break out and be the player they thought he would be coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft, he will elevate the defensive line’s ceiling.
Part of what makes the Raiders such a great defense is their ability to play cohesive football. That starts up front.
The Raiders' defensive line should open everything else up for the rest of the defense, making everyone else’s job on the field easier.
