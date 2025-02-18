Raiders' Draft Priority is Coming into Focus
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the worst rushing attacks in the National Football League over the past few seasons. Las Vegas' lack of a consistent running game has been just as prevalent as its inconsisty at the quarterback position. The Raiders have started five quarterbacks over the past two seasons. They have started five running backs over the past two seasons as well.
The Raiders' inability to run the ball has held the offense back tremendously, allowing opponents to make the Raiders one dimensional and do so in a fairly easy manner. This was especially the case this season, as the Raiders rushed for the fewest yards of any team in the league. A defense not having to worry about one of the two ways of getting the ball down the field makes it much easier to stop an already subpar group of quarterbacks.
Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders will address arguably their most pressing need aside from the quarterback position. Las Vegas was one of the many teams around the league that failed to see the value behind a quality running back or at least, paying for one, and it cost them in ways other than financially.
"A powerful, physical, tackle-breaking running back is a staple of a Pete Carroll offense, making this a perfect match" Plocher said. "Jeanty excelled in 2024, forcing 151 missed tackles as a runner while averaging 5.25 yards after contact per attempt."
Now, the Raiders have a chance to legitimately address the position via the draft. They can address a significant need without trading away additional assets to draft a quarterback in a weak class of quarterbacks. While the Raiders could still decide to draft a quarterback, especially if one falls to them at six, they should consider addressing the skill positions around the quarterback, as they are weak in that area as well.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell has played relatively well when given a legitimate opportunity but has also left much to be desired. Still, he is good enough to get the Raiders through another season, assuming they surround him with better skill position players and an improved offensive line. Jeanty would help the Raiders take care of one half of that.
