Raiders' Edgar Bennett Discusses WR Jakobi Meyers' Value
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was one of the club's most key offseason acquisitions last season.
Despite being in a room with one of the best wide receivers in all of football, Davante Adams, Meyers was able to thrive, as he turned in his best season yet last year.
Meyers' role is going to continue to be vital this coming season, and not just because of what he can do on the field.
Last week, Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett discussed Meyers' value to his group.
"Jakobi [Meyers] is another one of those guys, he's a leader, he leads by example, he's vocal,
he's been here every day, setting the standard," Bennett said. "And I know in our room that's so valuable. When you have a number of veteran guys, that's their makeup. That's their approach. And like I said, it just makes it a lot easier when young players come in and adapt to our system. This is how we work. This is how we prepare day in and day out. I think it definitely helps with the younger guys."
Meyers proved he could still elevate his game last season. And as is the case for any professional, that will be a goal of his going into the 2024 season.
"I think, for all of us, the goal is to continue to improve and get better in each category as a route
runner, as a blocker, carrying the football," Bennett said. "I think that's our goal, we strive to improve day in and day out. I don't think we've ever hit a certain level where we can just take a deep breath. No, we got to continue to push forward and keep improving. And that's how we stay on top. So, that's his mindset. I don't think he'll ever be satisfied with where he's at. I think he's one of the best route runners in football, and I think he'll continue to prove that day in and day out."
Meyers spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Raiders in free agency last year.
