Raiders Enter Unprecedented Waters Without Defensive Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their second victory of the season as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Allegiant Stadium.
The biggest storyline of this game is about the players who won’t be playing in the game.
The Raiders will be without their best players on both sides of the ball: wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Adams is out with a hamstring injury, while Crosby is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, but Coach Antonio Pierce confirmed Crosby will not play.
This is a first for Crosby and the Silver and Black, but it is not a good one. This game marks the first time Crosby will miss a game as a Raider since joining the organization in 2019.
It is hard to say what the Raiders will look like without Crosby playing, because Crosby has always played. Even last season, when he was in the hospital just days before a game, Crosby dealt with his pain and played in the game.
If Crosby cannot go, he must have suffered a significant ankle injury. Or, the coaching staff wants to be safe with him. Either way, it is the first time Crosby won’t suit up.
It likely pains Crosby not to be in this game, as he is the heart and soul of this Raiders team. If the Raiders are dealing with adversity on the field, Crosby wants to be the one to help the team get through it.
Even though the Browns will be without two starting offensive tackles, it will still be difficult for this Raiders team to generate a pass rush without Crosby on the field. A lot rests on the shoulders of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Tyree Wilson to control the line of scrimmage.
Without Crosby, the Raiders’ chances of winning decrease. That is not a slight on any other players on the team, but more so a testament to how excellent of a player Crosby is.
The Browns are a two-and-a-half-point favorite, but with Friday’s news, that line could increase.
For the first time, Raider Nation will see Crosby on the sideline in street clothes instead of a uniform, which will not be pleasant.
Crosby will do his best to get healthy as quickly as possible and be back on the field for when the Raiders take on the Denver Broncos.
