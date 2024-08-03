Raiders' Establishment of the Run Game Will Start With the O-Line
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line is going to arguably be the team's most important unit this season.
As Raiders coach Antonio Pierce always says, it starts in the trenches. Fortunately for the Raiders, they improved drastically in that department this offseason, bringing in two former Pro Bowlers in Andrus Peat and Codywhitehair while also adding two great lineman in the draft -- Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.
While there will be an emphasis on the pass game, given all the receiving weapons the Raiders will have at their disposal, what isn't being talked about enough -- at least from the outside -- is Las Vegas' run game, which will be led by Zamir White.
White, of course, finished the 2023 season strong in what was just his second NFL season. With him returning to his role as the starting running back, the Raiders have great potential when it comes to their ground game. But again, it will start with the men up front.
"It's going to be very important [to establish the run game]" said Raiders guard Dylan Parham when he recently addressed the media at training camp. "Obviously, that's what we pride ourselves on as the offensive line. If we can get the run game going, it makes the whole game plan easier. If we have to play from behind or we're second and long each time, it's like we can sort of condense our playbook, and that really hurts us as an offense. So, making sure that we can sort of show our identity early on in the season, I feel like that would be very big for the offensive line."
Parham is now a veteran in the room and has some valuable experience under his belt, having started every game for the Silver and Black over the past two seasons.
His presence on the offensive line will be very beneficial for this revamped unit. Parham is also familiar with blocking for White and knows what he is capable of. The two third-year Raiders actually came in together through the 2022 NFL Draft.
Don't be surprised if White is able to pick up right where he left off this season, thanks to the blocking of his linemen.
