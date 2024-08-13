Raiders' Experience at DB Will Cover Up Holes
The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp with questions about their defensive back group.
So far, those questions appear less dire, as the cornerbacks and safeties have been playing well during the summer.
While some of the depth pieces on that side of the ball struggled late in the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, the starters performed at a high level.
Jack Jones, who will be the team’s top cornerback, had an interception of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy to cap off a good few series. The team needs Jones to mature and be a leader in the locker room, and early returns are promising.
A lot is riding on Jones’ shoulders in the 2024 season. He played well when he joined the team in November last season, but he must show he can be the team’s CB1 for an entire season. The cornerback room is in good shape if last Saturday is any indication.
And it needs to be. The Raiders have a rotating door at cornerback opposite Jones, with Jakorian Bennett seeming to separate himself as the player who will play the most at that spot. Don’t discount what rookie Decamerion Richardson or veteran Brandon Facyson could do in the other outside cornerback role, though.
Jones has one spot locked up, one is up for grabs, and Nate Hobbs should hold down the slot easily. Hobbs is one of the best players on the entire defense as long as he can stay healthy. His play on the field can more than make up for any shortcomings from any other players on the field.
The Raiders also have one of the most secure safety duos in the NFL. Tre’von Moehrig showed promise in a bounce-back third season, while Marcus Epps was solid as a run defender and in pass coverage.
Both safeties have the smarts to pick up any missed assignment from a young corner prone to making mistakes. It is a luxury for a team to have experienced players to help erase any big mistakes and prevent big plays from happening.
The Raiders still have work to do regarding their secondary, but the established players in place should help mitigate any rough spots.
