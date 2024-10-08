Raiders' Fellow AFC Member Now Has an Incentive to Join Adams Trade Talks
We have learned that the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are the front-runners to land Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, but a new team with a great need at wide receiver could be joining the mix.
The Buffalo Bills come off an embarrassing Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans and were without their main receiver, Khalil Shakir. The team saw just how bad things could get without Shakir leading the passing attack, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was only able to complete four passes to his wide receiver corps.
ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Bills "are monitoring the Adams situation and could get into the mix, according to sources."
Buffalo's interest could certainly have skyrocketed after Sunday's loss.
Ronnie Eastham of Buffalo Bills on SI detailed the Bills' financial situation and how they could potentially acquire Adams in a trade.
"The financials are difficult (Adams has a base salary of $17 million and Buffalo has just over $3 million in salary cap space), but where there’s a will, there’s a way," Eastham wrote. "The Bills are slated to have 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including extra picks in the second and fourth rounds; give Las Vegas what it wants to eat some of Adams’ salary, and give Allen a bonafide No. 1 weapon for the foreseeable future."
Adams would get what he wants in regards to the fact that he wants to win. Time is running out for the veteran superstar to win his ring, and he and Buffalo share a common goal in that endeavor.
The Bills consistently come up short in the postseason despite having a championship-caliber squad. They lost a key part of their franchise when they traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs this past offseason, but adding Adams would give Allen a dangerous WR1 once again, one who would compliment him well as already one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
We'll see if Buffalo does, indeed, insert itself into the conversation. At this point, though, it may be a little late for it to do so, but then again, the NFL is an everchanging world.
