Raiders' Firings Could Benefit Struggling Star
The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL through their first nine games.
The Raiders are 2-7 and have made significant changes to their offensive coaching staff just before the bye week.
Las Vegas’ firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is an admission that his hiring in January has not worked out. The Raiders hired Getsy to help improve their run game, but that did not materialize.
Coach Antonio Pierce has not decided who will be the interim offensive coordinator. Whoever it may be must find a way to get the Silver and Black run game going if the team wants to have any chance of turning the season around.
Could a new offensive coordinator get the best out of Zamir White? The Raiders expected a lot out of their third-year back after his breakout in the second half of 2023, but he has struggled to run the football this season.
White has rushed 60 times for 174 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. That is only good for 2.9 yards per carry. When he takes handoffs, he goes almost nowhere. White has struggled significantly for most of this season, not totaling more than 50 yards in any game.
Part of the reason White has struggled this season is due to his lack of burst. He does not hit the hole with much speed or strength, allowing defensive linemen to win the race to him. The Raiders have given Alexander Mattison more snaps recently because of how much quicker he takes a handoff and bursts through the line.
Another reason White has not had the year he hoped for is his lack of vision. White often takes a handoff and misses a wide-open gap, resulting in a negative play.
A new offensive coordinator could help scheme up a different plan for White and get him more involved in the offense, masking his flaws.
Not only could the right OC mask White’s flaws, but they could also play to his strengths. White is a tough, elusive runner who is difficult to tackle when he gets in space and downhill.
An emphasis on getting White in space could bring a new element to the Raiders’ offense that they previously hoped would be there but has not been all season.
