Raiders' Free-Agent Signees All Share One Valuable Trait
One of the main disadvantages the Las Vegas Raiders have is that of the players who are returning from last year's roster, there aren't many who have witnessed the atmosphere of the postseason.
Fortunately for the Silver and Black, all of their free-agent signees from this offseason have been to the playoffs.
Let's review:
QB Gardner Minshew II
Minshew has yet to make an impact in the postseason, but he's been there twice in his two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
What's most valuable about his playoff experience is that Minshew has been to the Super Bowl. Even though he didn't play in the big game, he was a part of Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LVII, and witnessing the biggest stage in American sports is something no player should ever take for granted.
WR Michael Gallup
Gallup has been to the postseason three times -- his last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the 2018 season. He has made four starts in five playoff games.
OL Andrus Peat
Peat is no stranger at all to the postseason. In his nine years with the New Orleans Saints, he went to the playoffs four times, including the 2018 season when the Saints narrowly fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game. He started in all six playoff games he has played in, including that NFC championship game.
WR Jalen Guyton
Guyton and the Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs in the 2022 season, but he was unable to participate after tearing his ACL early on in the season.
DT Christian Wilkins
Wilkins started in each of the Miami Dolphins' playoff games over the past two seasons. They fell in the wild card round both years.
OL Cody Whitehair
Whitehair got a taste of the postseason twice when he was with the Chicago Bears, having played and started in two playoff games -- one in the 2018 postseason and another in the 2020 postseason.
RB Alexander Mattison
Mattison has also been to the playoffs twice. As a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he played in both the Vikings' 2018 postseason games, including their loss to the eventual NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, in the divisional round. He also played in Minnesota's wild card game in the 2022 postseason.
TE Harrison Bryant
Last, but not least, Bryant has also reached the postseason twice. He and the Cleveland Browns would fall to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the 2020 divisional round, a playoff run in which he played in both games, including one start. This past season, he played in Cleveland's wild card round loss to the Houston Texans.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.