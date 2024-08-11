Raiders' Gardner Minshew II Shares Overall Impressions of First Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks made it tough on the coaches on Saturday as they continue to try to find their starting quarterback for Week 1.
Both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II showed out, with Minshew playing the majority of the first-half snaps. His production allowed other offensive weapons to thrive, and as a coach, that's all you can ask for from your quarterback.
The Raiders ultimately fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 24-23, in Saturday's preseason game, but Minshew felt positive about his play and the performances of the players around him.
"It was good, man," Minshew told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after the game. "I felt like the whole first half, I thought we moved the ball well. It was good to get in the end zone a couple of times. Did some different things running it, play action, throwing it and dropping back. It was awesome to see guys step up and make big plays -- DJ [Turner, Kob [Jakobi Meyers] was making plays. Tre [Tucker] running as fast as heck down the field. Lot of good stuff out there."
For the first time since joining the Raiders, Minshew was able to face a different defense than the one he's had to go up against every day in camp.
"It's great, man," he said. "That's the great thing about it. Our practices have been so hard, so competitive, that it made this feel a little bit easier."
Minshew threw for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was pleased with both quarterbacks' performances.
"I mean, really, for both quarterbacks, all four possessions led to points on the board for the Raiders," Pierce said. "So that was positive."
O'Connell started the contest but only played the first possession. Even so, he threw for 76 yards and helped lead the offense on a 83-yard, 15-play drive.
The quarterback competition still seems to be up in the air. The good thing for Raiders fans to note, though, is that both quarterbacks played well, and having to choose from two good quarterbacks is not a bad problem to have.
