GM Mayock Plans for Another Big Draft

by Tom LaMarre

General Manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders has a tough act to follow in the NFL Draft this week—his own.

Mayock, formerly a draft analyst for the NFL Network, and Coach Jon Gruden collaborated for one of the most productive drafts in the National Football League in the new G.M.’s first attempt in 2019.

Even though Mayock has showed he’s adept at each of his last two jobs, there’s much more at stake for any number of people in his current occupation.

“Basically I was a lone ranger at the NFL Network,” Mayock told the San Jose Mercury News. “I had to be responsible for my own content, show up at the combine, do my podium and make sure I knew something about 337 players. Then I’d go home, do my individual thing again and get ready for the next hurdle.

“As a G.M., you’re managing people. And I don’t think people really understand sometimes what a job that is.”

A year ago, the Raiders had three first round picks and came away with defensive end Clelin Ferrell of Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs of Alabama and safety Jonathan Abram of Mississippi State.

Then they followed with cornerback Trayvon Mullen of Clemson in round two, defensive end Maxx Crosby of Eastern Michigan, cornerback Isaiah Johnson of Houston and tight end Foster Moreau of LSU in the fourth round, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of Clemson in round five and defensive end Quinton Bell of Prairie View A & M in the seventh round.

While some of the picks raised eyebrows at the time, all of them made the team and had varying degrees of success except for Bell, who was released and now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock struck gold in their first draft together,” Nicholas Cothrel wrote on the Just Blog Baby website a few months ago. “With two like-minded guys such as Gruden and Mayock who are true football junkies, you can assume they did their fair share of healthy evaluations prior to draft day.

“With a potential offensive and defensive rookie of the year in the same draft class, it's safe to say the Raiders staff hit this one out of the park.

“Hitting on an entire class of rookies is a large building block for the future, and with another draft coming up where the Raiders have large draft capital, they could be in business for another quality group.”

This time, the Raiders have the 12th and 19th picks in the first round of the draft, and although they don’t currently have a second round pick, Mayock said recently that a key to having another successful draft might be the three picks they have in the third round.

The Raiders also have selections in the fourth and fifth rounds.

It’s no secret that the Raiders have a need at wide receiver and among those who have been mentioned in mock drafts as first round picks for the Silver and Black are Jerry Jeudy of Alabama, CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma, Tee Higgins of Clemson and Henry Ruggs of Alabama.

There also has been speculation that the Raiders will go for a cornerback to play opposite Mullen, and among those mentioned as possible picks by Mayock/Gruden are Jeff Okudah of Ohio State, Trevon Diggs of Alabama, CJ Henderson of Florida and sleeper Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech.

The Raiders also could trade up in the first round in an attempt to land highly rated linebacker Isaiah Simmons of Clemson, or they could trade down to get an extra pick in the second round.

Based on last year, Mayock and Gruden figure to have a solid master plan, but could call an audible if an unexpected opportunity presents itself.

Mayock has made it clear that he is a nervous wreck on game days, saying: “I’m trying not to puke up in the box for three and a half hours. That’s really the truth.”

But on draft days, he seems to be cool as a cucumber.