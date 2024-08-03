Raiders' Group of RBs Shining in Training Camp
One of the most significant differences for the Las Vegas Raiders entering the upcoming season will be at the running back position. After running back Josh Jacobs handled the Raiders’ rushing duties for the last five seasons, General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders decided to go in a different direction, as Jacobs and the Raiders front office could not agree on a contract.
Most teams in the National Football League have stopped paying big money for workhorse running backs. That is especially true for the Raiders, who are paying all four running backs on their roster about half of what they paid Jacobs last season.
When Jacobs went down with an injury late last season, running back Zamir White filled in admirably, becoming the first running back in Raiders history to register two 100-yard rushing games in their first four starts. Over the last four games of last season, White showed he has the potential to be a starting running back in the NFL.
Along with White, the Raiders resigned veteran running back Ameer Abdullah for another season. Abdullah gives the Raiders a dependable third-down and change-of-pace-back with many years of NFL experience under his belt, making him a valuable veteran presence to a relatively young group of running backs.
The Raiders also added veteran running back Alexander Mattison to the roster this offseason. Mattison has a unique skill set and had one of his best games last season against the Raiders. Then, in the NFL Draft, the Raiders drafted running back Dylan Laube, who many believe has the potential to be a solid addition to the team. While it is still early,
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the running backs have performed well in training camp.
“Yeah, they've been great,” Getsy said. “You got two vets [Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison] that have been in the system, and things kind of come natural to them. Z's (Zamir’s) first time in the system. Picking it up better every single day. When he gets that rock, there's a cool explosiveness that I can't wait to see people bouncing off of him as we get the pads on. And then Dylan [Laube] is doing a great job, too. I mean, to be that young and to be able to pick up things with not as many reps as some of the other guys, and it comes natural to him. So, I'm excited. It's a really cool group.”
