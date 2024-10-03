Raiders Guard Dylan Parham's Status Heading into Week 5
One thing to be aware of as the Las Vegas Raiders get ready to take on long-time division rivals, the Denver Broncos in Week 5, is the health of Raiders offensive guard Dylan Parham.
Parham was injured late in the Raider's week four victory over the Cleveland Browns with an Achilles injury.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that Parham could have finished the game, but they held him out.
Parham was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Parham has started every game for the Raiders.
Parham is a big piece of this Raiders offensive. In four games this season, Parham has been the best offensive lineman for the Raiders both in the run game and the passing game. Parham this season has moved to the right side of the line to help both rookies DJ Glaze and Jackson Powers-Johnson adjust to their position.
"For me, working on my past progression [is key]," Parham said before the season. "That is one of the biggest things that I have been trying to focus on during camp. I think those little things, ironing out the details are the biggest things, but I am happy. Cody [Whitehair] first of all, he helped us out. Just learning this offense, with him coming from a system similar to this. With him just learning things. Like his get-off, and his speed of play. He has been very helpful through this process.
Parham did not practice Wednesday as the Raiders had their first practice since the victory in week four. If Parham is unable to suit up in week five against the Broncos, the Raiders will use the next-up mentality again. They have multiple players that could step in. Cody Whitehair, Andrus Peat, and if needed Jackson Powers-Johnson could side over and play both guard positions.
The Raiders will look to keep the run game going in week five. And see if they could continue building this offense that still has not put a full game together. The Raiders also go into Denver on a winning streak against the Broncos. The Broncos have not defeated the Raiders since 2019.
