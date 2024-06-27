Raiders Hall of Famer Makes Case for Minshew
The Las Vegas Raiders have a difficult choice to make at quarterback, but that's a good problem to have.
As Coach Antonio Pierce has said, the competition in the quarterback room brings out everyone's best, not just the quarterbacks. Fortunately, for the Raiders, they have two starting-caliber quarterbacks in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, both of whom were starters for their respective clubs by the end of the 2023 season.
Regardless of who the Raiders decide on to be their starter behind center, it seems they can't really go wrong. On one hand, you have a young quarterback in O'Connell who is looking to build on a solid rookie campaign. On the other, you have an experienced quarterback with Minshew, who has developed with three other franchises.
Raiders legend Howie Long made a case for Minshew when he recently joined his son on his podcast, "Green Light with Chris Long."
"O'Connell is a guy that showed some flashes, and I think they're going to give him every opportunity to be the guy, but I think Minshew is a gamer," Howie said. "He's not a guy that I think impresses you on Wednesday and Thursday, but for whatever reason, whether it's Jacksonville or when he stopped in Philly and with the Colts -- and I think his last two stops both in Philly and the Colts, I think he gained a great deal from both of those stops, personally. I think scheme, system, coaching, all that, and I think if he gets the opportunity, he might not relinquish it."
