Raiders Have a Couple of Underrated Young CBs
Even with their struggles early on, the Las Vegas Raiders have something positive going for them.
The young Raiders have shown this season that they are ready to play and are very coachable. The coaching staff has asked a lot from this young core of Raiders. And all of them have accepted the challenge every time they are put on the field.
The Raiders are having to start these young players due to extensive injuries to their starting players. Needless to say, this Raiders staff have done their part to get this core ready whenever their number is called. It is not easy, but these coaches have full confidence in all of their players to go out there and perform.
Particularly in the secondary, the Raiders have two young standouts at the cornerback position: Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' young cornerbacks on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I kept tell you all summer, he [Bennett] is going to be a good one," Carpenter said. "You are seeing him right now, he is playing at an elite level... Six games in, he is playing like a true stud. He is a stud. ...He is still such a young player. Keep your eye out for JB to be getting an interception. ... At some point, we are going to see that."
Jones, who is the more experienced of the two, has also been playing well.
"Last week, you saw the return of his [Jones'] physicality," Carpenter said. "That has been missing from him a little bit this season...I made the prediction before the season, and I do not mind being held accountable; the guy had an amazing offseason and a great training camp. And I made the prediction that he would be all-pro. I think he still could. ... That is a guy that is a ball hawk. I would not turn your back on Jack Jones. ... One thing about him that I like and think, as Raider fans, you should is Jack Jones does not BS. ... He is a guy that is going to call himself, and I respect him for that.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.