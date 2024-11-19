Raiders Have the Talent, But They Lack Something Critical
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another loss in Week 11 to the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders once again showed life and played well at times, but it was not enough.
Due to injuries, we saw the depth of the youngsters play. They played well but the lack of experience proved to be costly for the Raiders. The Raiders were already without cornerback Nate Hobbs. Then losing Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones put the Raiders defense in a bad spot.
The effectiveness and the intention are there. The Raiders are just a team that could not afford to have injuries on the defensive side of the ball, and they continue to deal with them.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders are talented but not a good team on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"To there credit, no one made excuses," said Carpenter. "AP's exact words were hey it does not matter, you go to battle with the 48 guys you got on the field and it was not good enough. I know no one wants to hear this, and I do not mind saying they are not a good football team, that is the reality. I think there are a lot of good players. I just think as a team collectively, they are not a good team.¨
"That being said, it is not made up of a bunch of selfish players. It is not made up of a bunch of guys that quit. That is not going on. And I think that is important. When you say guys have quit and that kind of stuff, you are imbuing people's character. And that is not right either. They are just down a lot. And it was just the reality ... The Raiders have a lot of talent, they are not a good team. I think the offense was improved. But when you got a lot of talent that is fine. But when you lose a lot of it, and you are going with a bunch of young players, it is what it is ... No one has had the experience of communicating. No one has had the experience of being that leader, and it was clear ... Rebuilding is not necessary but a reload is.¨
