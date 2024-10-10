Raiders Have Uphill Battle Ahead Against One of NFL's Best Coaches, Teams
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have two very different situations at head coach and have for a while.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is in his first season as the team’s head coach. It is his first full season as a head coach in the National Football League. While he did an admirable job as the interim head coach, his overall head coaching experience is limited.
The Steelers, on the other hand, have Coach Mike Tomlin. The veteran coach took over in 2007 and has coached the team ever since. The Steelers have become a franchise known for stability, as they have had three head coaches since 1969. The Raiders have had more than that in the last few years.
Pierce noted that Tomlin is one of the most well-respected coaches in the NFL. For perspective, Pierce pointed out that Tomlin began his tenure with the Steelers while Pierce was still playing. Since taking over, Tomlin has been one of the winningest coaches in the league.
Pierce credited Tomlin with helping build and maintain a style of football synonymous with the Steelers.
"Oh yeah, when I was playing, he was coaching, and he's been winning, he's been winning,” Pierce said. “He's winning. He just wins. He wins. I know we always judge him on championships, but each and every year, to have a winning season, to get a team ready to play their style of play, their identity, right?
“You know what Steeler football looks like. That's hats off to him. He was a young coach when he took over, and all he's done and matured into probably one of the greatest coaches in this game."
The Raiders have had their fair share of issues surrounding many things the Steelers organization has succeeded in. While the two teams battle it out on the field this Sunday, the Raiders undoubtedly hope to take organizational strides to help them reach the success the Steelers have had on and off the field. It is a level of success the Raiders have not had in decades.
However, that will take time. On Sunday, the Raiders have a chance to steal a victory at home against one of the best teams in the league this season and one of the most well-respected organizations in NFL history. It will be a difficult task, and the Steelers will be favored heading into the game, but any team can win on any given Sunday. Coming into the season, it was known that the Raiders would have to pull off a few upsets to have a successful season.
Sunday is another chance for them to do so.
