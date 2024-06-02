Raiders' Hobbs Reveals Hardest WR to Guard
During his three years in the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has faced his fair share of talented wide receivers.
However, he said one receiver was tougher to cover than the rest: new Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen spent the last ten seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before being traded to the Bears this offseason. In 18 career games against the Silver and Black, Allen caught 106 passes for 1,178 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a thorn in the Raiders’ side for years.
Hobbs joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and talked about what made Allen such a tough cover.
“Going against him on the regular, he’s been hurt a couple times,” he said. “He has that feel also, that professional feel, like, ‘This is what I do, and I can do it in my sleep.’ So, right now, it’s Keenan. I feel like I’m forgetting somebody, but come back to me. If you don’t have technique, or you don’t have wiggle, it’s over with. I love going against an athlete because I can run, I can jump, I’m quick, I can get out of my cuts, I can do whatever. But a technician, where a dude has real deceptive wiggle, you don’t know where he’s going to go, and it’s a split-second decision; those are the worst.”
Crosby echoed Hobbs’ sentiment.
“When guys make it look easy, that’s when you know,” he said. “You know what I mean? A guy like [Davante Adams], it looks so effortless, he’s out there just dancing. Keenan Allen is the same way. He looks like he’s not even breaking a sweat.”
“It’s a dance,” Hobbs replied. “It’s a big old dance.”
The Raiders are likely relieved they no longer have to face Allen twice a season. They don’t play the Bears this season, either, so they avoid seeing Allen on his new team in 2024.
Hobbs has faced many talented receivers in his time, which he and Raider Nation hope will make him a better player in the future.
