Raiders' Hobbs Talks Adams, Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders have an excellent wide receiver duo in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.
Adams is the star on the team, while Meyers is an elite No. 2 option. When Adams is double-teamed, Meyers gets open against his one-on-one match-up, picks up a first down, or scores a touchdown.
In practice, Adams and Meyers are going against the Raiders’ cornerback group, including Nate Hobbs, one of the most talented and experienced defensive backs on the roster.
The receivers and Hobbs aim to make each other better every day in practice, in an ‘iron sharpens iron’ sense.
Hobbs joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and spoke highly of Adams and Meyers.
“I can’t ask for better competition,” he said. “I can’t ask to go against better receivers, and on top of the skill, that mindset, that ‘dawg,’ Davante and Jakobi bro, they’re dudes who could go play basketball, in my opinion. Skill-wise, they move as receivers on the line; they move like they’re on the court trying to cross you over. But this is why they’re football players. They could be a basketball player if they wanted to if they chose that route, but mental fortitude, that ‘dawg,’ is why they’re football players.”
Hobbs said only one receiver is as quick as Adams and recalled a story about a time he realized just how talented Adams was.
“I can’t ask for any better competition in preparation for the game, because they’re different. I know one person I’ve lined up against that’s as quick as Davante Adams in my life. I trained with a dude named Rondale Moore. Quick as hell, but we’re both from Lousiville, Kentucky. Other than that, bro, I remember I was watching film one time, I was watching a one-on-one clip. I said, ‘Let me try something.’ Paused it. I’m going against Tae. Paused the clip. Alright, I’m about to time it. Unpaused it. I blinked. I swear on my life, I blinked, and he was out of his release.”
Hobbs has Meyers and Adams to help make him better in practice every week. Raider Nation will certainly hope both sides make each other better as the team heads into the 2024 season.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Hobbs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.