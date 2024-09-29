Raiders Identity Will Be Put to the Test vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Cleveland Browns without several important contributors.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby will miss an NFL game for the first time in his career. While he is listed as ‘doubtful,’ Coach Antonio Pierce said Crosby will not play in the game.
The Raiders will be without their heart and soul on the field. It will be strange to watch a Raiders game and not see No. 98 in the backfield play after play.
Las Vegas will also be without wide receiver Davante Adams, who has been one of the most dynamic receiving threats in the league for years. The Raiders have struggled to run the football, so it will hurt them to struggle to pass the football, too.
The Raiders will also be without linebacker Divine Deablo, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, and tight end Michael Mayer. They will likely also be without offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr.
With all these expected absences for Pierce’s squad, the team will have to dig deep and find a way to win the game. The Browns are also missing key players, but they will not use this as an excuse.
When Pierce took over as the interim head coach last season, he created an identity of toughness and punching the opponent in the mouth, regardless of who is wearing Silver and Black or across the field.
However, that sentiment did not take into account not having Crosby on the field. Crosby is always on the field; why wouldn’t he be?
Pierce’s squad will be put to the test against the Browns without their leaders on both sides of the ball. Cleveland has a great defense and an offense that is desperate to get going.
Offensively, the Raiders want to pound the football in the run game and control the line of scrimmage defensively. They have not been able to do either very well this season, which has to change. It especially has to change without key contributors.
This game has become crucial for the Raiders based on their early-season record and the players they will not have in this game.
The Raiders do not want to fall to 1-3 on the season, so they have to get tough like their coach wants them to.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.