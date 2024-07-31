Raiders' Identity Will Help Them Offensively
The Las Vegas Raiders lacked an identity as a football team before Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach.
Once he was in charge, there was a noticeable change in how the Raiders approached football. They were aggressive and tough on both sides of the ball, something that should carry over into the 2024 season, Pierce’s first full tilt as head coach.
The Raiders should be an excellent defensive team this upcoming season, but there are questions about how the offense will perform. The foundation is well-built, but the quarterback position is still an uncertainty, as Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II compete for the starting job in a new offensive system.
Thankfully, those uncertainties won’t be magnified because of the Raiders’ identity. As long as the Raiders are playing tough football on offense, the questions about execution should be shored up.
New Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy comes over from the Chicago Bears, where he led an excellent rushing attack in the last two seasons. To effectively run the football, the Raiders' offensive line will have to be tough and ready to win battles in the trenches consistently.
Thankfully, the Raiders have the personnel on the offensive line for that to be the case. Rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who the team selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon, carries a mean streak a mile wide in the run game. Powers-Johnson should be ready to block for Zamir White once he gets on the field.
At the end of the 2023 season, the Raiders were an aggressive offensive team, and they should be again in 2024, especially if Minshew becomes the starting quarterback. Minshew likes to improvise and try to make big plays downfield, something he would likely have the green light to do in Las Vegas.
This Raiders offense won’t be afraid to wear teams down in the run game and then fire a shot downfield over top of them. They’ve built an identity on toughness, something that should help them on that side of the ball in 2024.
It comes down to execution. If the Raiders can improve as an offensive unit, they’ll have a much better shot at making the postseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.