Raiders in a Must-Win Game in Week 4
Sunday was one of the most embarrassing losses in recent memories for the Las Vegas Raiders. In a game where they were the favorite to win at home, the Raiders did not show up for Raider Nation. No one saw what happened in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday coming.
Now the Raiders are sitting at 1-2, which makes the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns a must-win. Coach Antonio Pierce has said all offseason long that the Raiders need to get off to a fast start. A loss on Sunday will drop the Raiders to 1-3 for the third straight year.
Las Vegas' players, coaches and organization have a huge Week 4 coming up. Will they rebound at home?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the must-win situation on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Raiders are three games in. But I do not remember covering an NFL season ... saying that Game 4 is a must-win," Carpenter said. "You go down one and three, and now you lost three games to teams you should have beat. You have buried yourself in a hole. I think Antonio Pierce's response was the right thing. AP is a fan and so he is allowed to publicly display the anger of the fans because he is one of you and he feels it. That is a big deal. And what I loved is, I had several people say to me, I wonder how AP is going to try not to answer. I said he was going to answer it. That is AP. He takes everything heads on. He does not spin. He is not a politician. And today someone said, do you expect AP to walk it back? Heck no. That is not him. Remember, you do not want stress but pressure is good. This team is under pressure now. It cannot just be Maxx Crosby. And god bless Crosby out there injured, still fighting. You saw some guys injured that were not fighting. Shame on them. These are grown pro football players, who get paid a lot of money. There is no excuse."
