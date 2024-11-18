Raiders' Ineptitude In Crucial Area Has Been Shocking
The Las Vegas Raiders didn't enter the 2024 NFL season looking like an elite offensive ballclub, so no one should be surprised that they aren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard.
However, the Raiders have been so brutal in one particular area that it is actually becoming somewhat shocking.
That area is the rushing attack.
Las Vegas entered its Week 11 matchup with the Miami Dolphins averaging just 76.9 rushing yards per game, which ranked last in the NFL.
Well, against the Dolphins, the Raiders one-upped themselves, amassing a grand total of 60 yards on the ground.
Las Vegas' leading rusher? Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had one carry for 20 yards. No Raiders player attempted more than five rushes on the day, demonstrating how little faith the coaching staff has in Las Vegas' ability to run the football.
When Josh Jacobs departed for the Green Bay Packers in free agency last March, everyone understood that the Raiders were losing a good player. But did anyone really think that Jacobs' absence would hurt Las Vegas this much?
Many were confident that young running back Zamir White would be able to step in and fill Jacobs' shoes. Instead, he has accumulated a meager 183 rushing yards on the season. He toted the ball five times for nine yards against Miami. He is logging 2.8 yards per carry in 2024.
Of course, Las Vegas' offensive line deserves a significant share of the blame, as the Raiders' have had one of the worst units in the NFL in that department.
Las Vegas' poor aerial attack also plays a role, as the inability to consistently throw the ball through the air certainly has an adverse effect on the ground game.
But really, at its core, this boils down to the Raiders not having enough playmakers in the backfield. White and Alexander Mattison aren't cutting it, and no one—not even the biggest Raiders hater—thought Las Vegas was that bereft of talent at the position.
The Raiders now just 2-8 on the season after losing their sixth straight game. They are out of the playoff hunt. It is what it is.
But Las Vegas absolutely needs to dedicate some time to addressing the run game in the offseason. Quarterback may be the primary issue for this ballclub, but it definitely isn't the only one.
