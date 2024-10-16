Raiders' Lack of Production in a Production-Based Business May Soon Turn Costly
The Las Vegas Raiders have many issues hampering the team on both sides of the ball.
However, the lack of execution is arguably one of the most pressing issues surrounding the Silver and Black through the season’s first six games. While the team’s playcalling, especially on offense, has been questionable this season, even when the right call was made, the players on the field have struggled to run the plays correctly. It was a recurring theme in the team’s 2-4 start to the season.
With the news of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams potentially being traded swirling around the team for the last couple of weeks leading up to the Raiders matchup against the Steelers, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes that the Adams saga was not a distraction to the team.
Pierce said that the team simply must do a better job of executing, regardless of what is going on off the field.
"No, I think it's just production,” he said. “Guys got to produce. We still got 11 guys out there. Still got some good football players. Now, [Sunday], we were down a little bit with Jakobi [Meyers]. That one hurt, but I thought Brock [Bowers] stepped up, and he's been a bright spot for us each and every week.”
Pierce kept a realistic outlook on the team’s lack of production, noting that injuries have forced many players who do not usually play on Sundays into prominent positions. He credited those players with playing the best they possibly could but still feels the overall play can improve.
“And we just need some of these other core guys. Look, some of these guys, to their credit, was just on the practice squad and getting them opportunities, and you got to make the most of it. You always want those opportunities. We got to be detailed. And when they come, you make the most of them."
The Raiders have enough problems to solve. While the coaching has rightfully been criticized over the first few weeks of the season, lack of production is an issue that falls primarily on the players. The coaches can undoubtedly improve, but the team is filled with professionals. It is their duty to play to the best of their ability every week. If they had done so this season, their record would be better than it currently is.
More than most people, Pierce understands the National Football League is based on production. Hopefully, the players on the roster fully understand that as well.
