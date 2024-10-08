Raiders LB Becomes League Leader
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet another defensive standout on their roster as sixth-year linebacker Robert Spillane is now tied for league lead in tackles. He has cemented himself as one of the leaders on the Raider defense as his play reflects that.
Spillane recorded 10 tackles and two stuffs last Sunday against the Denver Broncos which put him in a three-way tie for the league lead with 54 tackles. He joins the Colts' E.J. Speed and Bills' Dorian Williams with that same number.
The Western Michigan alum was signed to a two-year deal by the Raiders before the 2023 season after he played four years for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been an absolute menace in the secondary, averaging 18 tackles per game through five games.
“You can see it all over the tape in Pittsburgh, you can see it,” said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said last week. “You tell he plays with a chip on his shoulder, you can see the energy, you can see the ability to communicate. So, when he got here, we wanted him. Whoever the other free agents were, we wanted him and then he got here and he quickly established that.”
As a Raider, Spillane has a total of 202 tackles and four interceptions, leading the team in tackles last year (148) and finished 10th in the league in total tackles. He will surely surpass that number this season and is on track to not only lead the team but become the NFL's top tackler.
The Raiders have multiple threats on the defensive side but when you look at the duo of defensive end Maxx Crosby around the edge and linebacker Robert Spillane up the middle, that is very daunting for opposing offenses.
In need of a regroup defensively, the Raiders allowed 34 points to the Denver Broncos last week in the team's third loss of the season. Spillane will continue to rack up those tackles and make big plays, searching for a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road next Sunday.
In two games coming off a loss this season, Spillane has 23 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. Expect another team-leading performance against a young quarterback in Justin Fields.
