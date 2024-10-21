Raiders LB Divine Deablo on His Growth at the LB Position
Divine Deablo entered the NFL as a safety in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. That changed when he became a Raider.
The Raiders moved Deablo to the linebacker position, as at the time, they had a desperate need in that room. And every season since, we have seen the growth and confidence he has built at linebacker.
Deablo brings not only physicality to the position but also his speed. This helps the Raiders' defense when it puts Deablo in coverage or man-to-man with a running back or wide receiver. Deablo also brings a stop to screens and the running game.
"Coming in being a safety, being moved to linebacker, it was hard," Deablo told Amber Theoharis on "The Silver and Black Show" last week. "Still have not figured it out. Just getting better every day. Stacking days is my plan and just improving one percent."
Deablo discussed what stands out about the linebacker position compared to safety.
"I think everything happens a lot faster," he said. The lineman is on you very quick. The passing game is behind you, instead of in front of you. So, it was a crazy transition. I am starting to get a feel for it though. I lean on anybody that could help me. I ask everybody questions. I think to start it off, Antonio Pierce. Coach Pierce did a great job of helping me. He used to be the linebackers coach, now he is the head coach. So he has a lot more on his plate. Robert Spillane does a good job of helping me out. As well as Mike Caldwell, our current linebackers coach. They do a good job talking to me and explaining to me the linebacker terms the way I would understand them. So, I appreciate that."
Teams tend to forget how fast Deablo can close on the ball.
"[P]atience and staying squared," Deablo said. "That is one thing AP would tell me. Linebackers have to patch their feet, and the quarterback's eyes will take you where you want to go. That is what I did, and the ball is in my hand. Hopefully, we can do that again."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE