Raiders Look to Make Corrections, Keep Momentum Going into Week Two of the Preseason
With the Las Vegas Raiders now being back in Sin City for the rest of training camp, the practices get more interesting. Intensity will be higher, and for players that are trying to make the roster or battling it out for a position, the pressure is on.
The Raiders are going into this week preparing for their second preseason game. There will be three practices this week for the Silver and Black.
One of these practices will be held in Allegiant Stadium in front of the home fans and Raiders nation. This will be a great time for fans and players to show and see what the Raiders will look like in the upcoming season.
The Raiders' coaches like what they have seen overall from the first preseason game. They will be correcting and fixing mistakes they saw on film and getting these players a step closer for the regular season.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed Week 2 of the preseason on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think it is important for the offense to keep its momentum," Carpenter said. "I think the defense knows there was a lot of guys that were not playing in that first half. ... I am going to be looking for how are guys adjusting to being coached on mistakes. ... I am going to watch Andrus [Peat] how do we correct some of that stuff. I will be watching Trey Taylor pretty closely. He did some things that I thought were very good technique-wise. I think he did some things, though, that showed you he has played at Air Force. ... I want to watch Trey; I want to watch him specifically in some passing situations. I want to watch how he adjusts to that and others. There are other people I want to see as well. ... The theme of practice, especially Tuesday, is going to be gaining momentum and correction. Maintaining correction and momentum... I think every single rep right now, every single rep for Aidan and Gardner is even bigger than it has been all camp. ... You never want to be under stress, but there is nothing wrong with being under pressure. That is where these quarterbacks are right now."
