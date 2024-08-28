Raiders Looking to Develop Talent Pipeline After Cut-Down Day
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made one of the most significant moves of any team in free agency, signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110-million contract.
It was a signature move for Telesco, who has strategically replenished the Raiders’ roster efficiently and in a team-friendly manner. While Telesco has ensured the Raiders have quality starters at nearly every position, he has also focused on building the team’s depth and younger players on the roster.
The Raiders have a healthy mix of talented young players, such as Brock Bowers, whom they recently drafted, and homegrown talent that has developed over time, such as Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller. After trimming down the team’s roster, Telesco said for the team to be as successful as they would like to be, young players in each position group will need to gain as much as they can from the veterans on the team.
"It doesn't necessarily have to be a specific position group, but I think all the young players need to kind of latch on and follow some of the veterans and be mentors,” Telesco said. “And a lot of it's just listening and watching and seeing how professional football players handle themselves.”
Telesco noted that the National Football League has significantly more resources than most players coming into the league realize. The organization plans to equip all of its players with information about what they have at their disposal as professional football players.
“This is just completely different than college,” Telesco said. “These young guys, they don't have to worry about going to class anymore. This is what they do for a living, and it's a business now. So, there's a lot of resources that these players have and there's a lot of things that we've talked to them about that they don't even know that they have.
“We have to make sure they know the resources they have, both on and off the field, to be a great player in this league. And emphasizing some of those resources are off the field because there's a lot of things that come at you as a professional player and kind of distract you away from what you need to do to get on the field.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE